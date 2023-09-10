XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.63 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $19,959.15 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

