xSUSHI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $6,311.53 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

