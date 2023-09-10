XYO Achieves Market Cap of $40.90 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, XYO has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $40.90 million and $339,986.15 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,756.97 or 1.00044518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00306414 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $284,561.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

