XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0030

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $40.87 million and $306,464.57 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,889.43 or 1.00037394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00306414 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $284,561.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.