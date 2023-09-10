yearn.finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.52 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,228.91 or 0.20362297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $172.87 million and $20.52 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,060 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

