7Pixels Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $7.97 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00007838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.98239663 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

