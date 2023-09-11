Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Shares Down 1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 396 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.98). 2,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

