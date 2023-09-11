Accent Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:AX1)

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Accent Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accent Group

In other news, insider Brett Blundy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.35), for a total transaction of A$52,425.00 ($33,822.58). 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Glue Store, Autry, and UCG.

