Aion Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,195.46 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00142526 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00025300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003939 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.