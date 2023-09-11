Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.80 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.57). 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 29,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.59).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.43. The stock has a market cap of £63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Albion Venture Capital Trust alerts:

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a GBX 1.27 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.