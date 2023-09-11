Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $27,460.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.92. 20,745,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,628,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 253,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,093,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

