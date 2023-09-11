Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 11th (ADSK, BCS, BGNE, BLDR, CCK, CL, CSGS, DBVT, EBMT, EBR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 11th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB). National Bank Financial issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.