Analyzing Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 5.32% 20.75% 7.21% bpost NV/SA 4.41% 18.02% 4.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Post and bpost NV/SA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 1 5 3 0 2.22 bpost NV/SA 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings and Valuation

Deutsche Post presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.91%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than bpost NV/SA.

This table compares Deutsche Post and bpost NV/SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $99.52 billion 0.61 $5.65 billion $4.20 11.75 bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.21 $245.01 million $1.01 4.85

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Deutsche Post pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. bpost NV/SA pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. bpost NV/SA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats bpost NV/SA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

