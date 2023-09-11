Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
Aphria Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.