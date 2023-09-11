Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Down 3.4%

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.80. Approximately 534,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 262,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.92 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Arbor Metals

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.