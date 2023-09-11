Ardor Market Cap Hits $59.90 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $59.90 million and approximately $568,949.48 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

