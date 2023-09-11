Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 6.7%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 86,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 12,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Argo Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.42.

About Argo Group

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

