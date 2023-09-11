Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.63 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $45.41 million and $23.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002555 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002142 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001536 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,533,216 coins and its circulating supply is 175,533,098 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

