Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.74. 838,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.94. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

