Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $108.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $9.22 or 0.00036686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,174,762 coins and its circulating supply is 353,798,582 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

