Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $581.89 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00016429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $581.89 million and $27.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,168.47 or 1.00088444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017981 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92450938 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.35188412 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $16,523,371.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.