Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 15,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,961,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,579,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $235,550.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $122,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 170,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.