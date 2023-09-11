BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.39.

BeiGene stock traded up $16.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.24. 363,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,790. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.91. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total value of $56,858,780.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,888,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,680,745,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total transaction of $56,858,780.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,888,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,680,745,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,337 shares of company stock valued at $58,102,731. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 61.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in BeiGene by 214.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 31.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

