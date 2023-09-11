Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0313

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $174.70 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.03 or 0.06160589 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,338,262 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,918,262 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

