Biconomy (BICO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $126.10 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Biconomy has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,617,262 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

