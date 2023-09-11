Bitcoin Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $181.34 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $190.30 or 0.00738925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $181.34 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,753.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00115445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,501,619 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

