Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.80 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $25,843.63 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $503.51 billion and $15.80 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.00735445 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00114960 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015513 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000325 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,482,937 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
