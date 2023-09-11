BitShares Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and $718,948.82 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001535 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002243 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,043,141 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.