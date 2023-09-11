Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Shares Up 2.9%

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 47,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 66,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fady Khallouf acquired 450,000 shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,262.67). 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

