CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $194,308.14 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,148.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00234293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.00735147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00555396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00058631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00115923 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.