Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.71. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $257.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

