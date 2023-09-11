Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $127,782.70 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,167,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

