CoinLoan 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.27 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 66.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $3.27 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

