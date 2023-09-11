Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NYSE CL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.94. 3,286,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,909. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

