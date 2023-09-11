Comparing Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elevation Oncology and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 1 0 4 0 2.60 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 684.67%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.46%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($6.85) -0.10 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.57) -2.35

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -280.92% -158.79% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -49.15% -38.93%

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

