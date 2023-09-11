Contrasting Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kyocera and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Beam Global has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.15%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Kyocera.

This table compares Kyocera and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.99 billion 1.21 $947.11 million $2.29 22.13 Beam Global $45.35 million 2.40 -$19.68 million ($2.14) -3.64

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 5.65% 3.74% 2.79% Beam Global -48.43% -68.65% -46.67%

Summary

Kyocera beats Beam Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

(Get Free Report)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. It also provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Further, the company offers smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies. In addition, it provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; and medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics, and jewelry and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. The company offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.