Covenant (COVN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Covenant has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $7,564.75 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Get Covenant alerts:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,683,074 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars.

