Cronos Price Reaches $0.0501 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $9.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

