Douglas Emmett, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of -217.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.4 %

DEI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. 1,600,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 300.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 14.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

