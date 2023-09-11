EAC (EAC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00234631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

