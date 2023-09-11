Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance
NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.25. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
