Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.25. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at $777,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

