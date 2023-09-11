Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

ENB traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 4,699,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,936. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

