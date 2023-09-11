Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Hits $78,740.42

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $78,740.42 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,696,486 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

