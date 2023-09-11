EOS (EOS) One Day Volume Reaches $91.94 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $610.19 million and $91.94 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002528 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001542 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,102,378,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,382,392 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

