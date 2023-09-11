Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $89.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $15.05 or 0.00058456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,753.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00233856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00738925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00547781 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00115445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,955,770 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.