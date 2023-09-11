EthereumFair (ETF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $1.00 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.07063939 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $604,532.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

