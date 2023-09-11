Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.99 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $94.99 million and $663,749.24 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,094,368,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

