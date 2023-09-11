EVT Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:EVT)

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jane Hastings sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.78 ($7.60), for a total value of A$318,033.00 ($205,182.58). 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EVT

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union and Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

