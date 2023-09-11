Flare (FLR) One Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Flare has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $271.83 million and $2.33 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,975,455,571 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,966,855,107.1775 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01242307 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,542,610.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

