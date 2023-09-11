Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance
Glennon Small Companies Company Profile
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glennon Small Companies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- These are the Top 3 Sectors for 3rd Quarter Profit Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.